Doechii & JT Are Unbothered On Party-Ready Banger "Alter Ego"

Doechii is one of the many talented ladies on the Top Dawg Entertainment label. What makes her such a valuable asset to them is her ability to write catchy radio hits or go experimental at any given moment. A perfect example to look at is going from "What It Is" to "Pacer" in a span of about six months. Doechii is now following up the latter with another intriguing offering, "Alter Ego," with JT of City Girls.

This last handful of singles over the past year, including "Booty Drop," could all very well be on her next LP. While we still await a title and release date, she was supposedly confirmed to be dropping a tape, along with a host of other TDE artists. "Alter Ego" marks the first collaboration between Doechii and JT and it goes over pretty well. If you are looking for a uber-confident listening experience, then this will hit the spot.

Listen To "Alter Ego" By Doechii & JT

Both femcees are bringing all their energy into the club-ready track. Zach Witness and Doechii both had a hand in the production. They meld together a unique combination of samples but it works! "Show Me Love" by Robin S, as well as a cult hit "Spread That P*ss" by Ayesha Erotica are the tracks responsible for the funky vibe of "Alter Ego." Doechii and JT contrast each other nicely, with the latter going for a more smooth and lowkey delivery. Hear why "these h**s ain't phasin'" them above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Alter Ego," by Doechii and JT? Is this one of her best releases as of late, why or why not? When do you think we are getting her album this year? Is this the best single from the forthcoming LP, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Doechii and JT. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck that h*, f*** that b****

It's f*** that h* 'til the condom slip

Who the f*** y'all h**s think run this s***

Miss she/her/black v**ina

Designer, say Gucci, Prada print

D-O-E, I'm Wakanda rich

