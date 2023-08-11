Doechii Releases Catchy New Anthem “Booty Drop”

Doechii has seen a meteoric rise to fame and popularity and she continues to shine with the lights on her. Doechii began to get a taste of the spotlight, receiving notoriety from fans, critics, and record labels a couple of years ago. What triggered that was the release of her self-funded and released EP, Oh the Places You’ll Go. “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” was the song that got people buzzing with it spreading like wildfire on TikTok in 2021. The following year, in March 2022 specifically, Doechii inked two deals with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), along with Capitol Records. This gave Doechii the bragging rights of being the very first female rapper to sign with TDE.

However, the hits kept piling up for the young star. “Persuasive,” a feature on David Guetta’s “Trampoline,” and “What It Is (Block Boy)” picked up steam. Now, she is back with another possible club-ready banger “Booty Drop.” Unfortunately, it is only available on YouTube.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL Criticized By Social Media After Blueface Shows It Off

Doechii Is All About Dancing

The song is all about getting freaky and wild on the dancefloor. More specifically, she wants her listeners to shake what their momma gave them. It seems to be a YouTube release only for the moment since it runs just under a minute and looks to be a snippet as of now. We will update you if it becomes a full-fleshed track, but for now, we are enjoying it.

How do you feel about this track from Doechii, “Booty Drop?” Is it one of the best booty-shaking anthems of the past few years? What is your favorite song of Doechii’s and is she one of the best female hip-hop/R&B artist right now? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of those thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up in a Uber, shawty, what it do, yeah?

Swimmin’ in the p***y like a scuba

Dive in, deep dive [?] she a cougar

Shawty want the liquor, just a little liquor

Read More: Coi Leray Treats Fans To Even More Thirst Traps On Instagram