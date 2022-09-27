Doechii discussed the “pressure” of being the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment while appearing on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. The She/Her/Black Bitch rapper inked a deal with TDE back in March.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s good pressure, that I put on myself because it’s like such a dope legacy,” Doechii told Charlamagne. “It’s TDE. That’s hip-hop.”

As for whether she had a chance to link up with the former TDE star, Kendrick Lamar, before his departure from the label, Doechii admitted that the two spoke, but not in person.

“Not in person. Kendrick be in like Africa. It’s hard to catch him,” she explained. “But he did say that he thinks that I’m amazing. That meant a lot to me too so hopefully, we can meet in the future.”

Kendrick announced that Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers would be his last album as a member of TDE, last year. The project was released on May 13, 2022, just two months after Doechii signed.

Doechii added that Isaiah Rashad was the first one at TDE to connect with her. She was featured on his 2021 song, “Wat U Sed,” which was included on his album, The House Is Burning.

Check out a clip from Doechii’s appearance on The Breakfast Club below.