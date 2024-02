Isaiah Rashad has been rapping seriously since he was about 15 years old. By the time he was 20 he had built enough buzz to land a spot on the 2012 Smoker’s Club Tour alongside Juicy J, Joey Bada$$, and Smoke DZA. Shortly after signing with Top Dawg Ent. He released Cilvia Demo which was well-received, and led into a spot on the 2014 XXL Freshmen roster. Thanks to his deal with TDE, he went from obscurity to being known worldwide basically overnight.