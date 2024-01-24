Isaiah Rashad And Spotify Team Up To Bring Four Live Versions Of "Cilvia Demo" For Its 10th Anniversary

Isaiah Rashad is one of the more celebrated/underrated rappers from the last 15 years or so. The Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) signee has been dropping wavy, low-key bangers since 2014 and has worked with some of the premier talents. He does not drop too often, sadly. Rashad's last full release came all the way back in 2021 with The House Is Burning. Only his third project, the Chattanooga native recruited heavy hitters Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Jay Rock, and more.

While it is a big album and a solid release, his first might be his best. That would be Cilvia Demo put out in 2014. Rashad dropped the project nearly 10 years ago to the day, January 28. To commemorate this amazing achievement streaming giant Spotify collaborated with him to revive his classic. The reason they wanted to do this is because of the DSP's new series.

Listen To Cilvia Demo - Spotify Ten - 10th Anniversary By Isaiah Rashad

According to HipHopDX, this new venture is called TEN. On top of dropping just the music, Spotify is also doing its version of NPR's Tiny Desk in a way. They are inviting artists to perform live in front of fans and other artists. Spectators get to ask the performers questions too. Rashad gave some background on the making of Cilvia Demo and it sounds like it was a success. Above you will only find these live versions on Spotify. Additionally, you can watch the full performance with the YouTube link.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, Cilvia Demo - Spotify Ten - 10th Anniversary, by Isaiah Rashad?

Cilvia Demo - Spotify Ten - 10th Anniversary Tracklist:

Menthol (Live) - Spotify Ten Version Rip Kevin Miller (Live) - Spotify Ten Version Shot You Down (Live) - Spotify Ten Version Heavenly Father (Live) - Spotify Ten Version

