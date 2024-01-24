Kanye West Is Still A "Cry Baby B*tch," According To Jack Antonoff

After various delays, Kanye West announced this week that his eagerly-anticipated project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures, will now arrive in three volumes. The first is currently scheduled to arrive on February 9, followed by a second on March 8, and another on April 5. The news, and sinister accompanying trailer, came as a welcome surprise to his followers. Critics, however, continue to call Ye out for his controversial antics, relationships, and of course, antisemitism.

One person who is far from impressed by Ye's newly announced release dates is Bleachers' Jack Antonoff. The performer took to Twitter today to share his thoughts, noting how Bleachers' self-titled album is set to arrive on March 8. This is the same day as the second volume of Vultures. "kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b*tch," he wrote.

Clearly, Antonoff isn't exactly thrilled about sharing a release date with Ye. All things considered, this doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Antonoff is Jewish, for one, meaning that he likely hasn't forgotten Ye's antisemitic remarks. Antonoff also Tweeted in 2022 that "Kanye a little b*tch," indicating that his distaste for the Chicago-born artist is nothing new. He's also a close friend and collaborator of Taylor Swift, whom Ye's had his fair share of differences with.

Antonoff certainly isn't alone when it comes to his take on Ye. Earlier this week, for example, a random man approached him and his wife Bianca Censori in LA, bombarding them with insults. "You ain't sh*t, boy!!!" he told Ye. "He thinks he's so smart, so new, so nifty. You ain't sh*t, boy!" The man's identity and motive remain a mystery. What do you think of Jack Antonoff roasting Kanye West on Twitter? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

