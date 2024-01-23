Kanye West Unleashes "Vultures" Trailer: Watch

Kanye West is ready to release his new album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Alexander Cole
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign had fans intrigued when they revealed that they would be dropping a collaborative album together. This news came out at the tail end of the summer. Overall, it was believed that the Fall would bring about a new album. However, the project never came. Vultures has a lead single and it even has some snippets that came out during various listening parties. That said, the project has not been dropped. There have been a ton of delays, and fans have been getting pretty restless about it.

Well, today, Kanye has been providing fans with a whole bunch of information. For instance, he revealed that the new project would be coming out on February 9th. Furthermore, there would be two more volumes coming out on March 8th and April 5th, respectively. It is a huge deal that Ye is giving out these release dates himself. Sure, he has a propensity to be a bit over-ambitious, but this is still a bit of good news for those who still care to even hear from him these days. He also dropped a trailer to the album, directed by Jon Rafman.

Kanye West Is Ready

In this trailer, we actually get a preview for some music with none other than Lil Durk. Overall, the production appears to be dark, and the visuals are set to match that. It still remains to be seen whether or not Ye will end up being on time with this project. After all, he has been known for causing numerous delays over the course of his career. Regardless, there are fans out there who seem to be pretty excited about this new project. Only time will tell whether or not it can live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think of this upcoming album, in the comments section below. Are you excited to listen? If not, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

