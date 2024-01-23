Kanye West "Vultures:" Ye Reveals Three Release Dates For All Three Volumes

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing a new album called Vultures for quite some time. Back in the Summer, it was believed that the album was imminent. However, that was not actually the case. Instead, the album started getting some November and December release dates. These dates eventually came and went, much to the chagrin of fans. There were even some listening parties that made huge waves. Unfortunately, no music was actually released in the direct aftermath of all of this.

Since that time, the release date for Vultures has been moved and pushed back numerous times. In fact, it feels like every single day, there is a new release date on Apple Music. Furthermore, with this project being labeled as Volume 1, there has been some debate over just how many volumes there are going to be. Well, it appears as though we finally have our answer. While taking to his Instagram story, Ye revealed that he would be dropping three volumes of Vultures. Moreover, he even revealed some release dates.

Kanye West "Vultures" Is Imminent

Firstly, the first volume will be released on February 9th. This makes sense given the fact that this is a release date that had been previously announced. Secondly, Volume 2 is going to come out on March 8th. Finally, the third and final volume is set for April 5th. This is obviously huge news for Ye fans, although many are still skeptical of whether or not he can get it done. He still has a long way to go, and it will ultimately depend on how many tracks he plans to release in each volume. Either way, this will come as good news to those who are still sticking by Ye.

Let us know what you think of this announcement, in the comments section below.

