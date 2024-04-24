Kanye West Finally Reveals "Vultures 2" Release Date After Two-Month Delay

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped off Vultures 1 all the way back in February. However, since that time, they have yet to release Vultures 2. Originally, the sequel was going to come out on March 8th, while a third album would drop on April 5th. Now, we are at the end of April, and the first sequel still hasn't arrived. Fans are obviously confused by this and have been looking for answers. Overall, they have had to piece things together through Discord groups and other leakers who claim to have some sort of in with the Yeezy camp.

Recently, Kanye West was on a podcast with Justin Laboy. During this podcast, Ye spoke up about Vultures 2 and how he and Ty have been working extremely hard on it. Although he didn't give too much insight into the tracks and features on the album, he did give us a date. According to the clip below, Ye and Ty will be dropping their new album on May 3rd. That means the project is coming out in about 10 days, and it will fall on a Friday, like most releases do.

This date has previously been given, although it was not a date that had been confirmed by Kanye himself. Now, it appears as though fans have something truly tangible to go off of. Whether or not this actually works out for everyone, still remains to be seen. After all, Ye does have a long history of delaying projects and missing out on release promises. Hopefully, this time around, we actually get the album at midnight.

