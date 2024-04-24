Kanye West Finally Reveals "Vultures 2" Release Date After Two-Month Delay

Kanye made the announcement to Justin Laboy.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
643 Views
Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped off Vultures 1 all the way back in February. However, since that time, they have yet to release Vultures 2. Originally, the sequel was going to come out on March 8th, while a third album would drop on April 5th. Now, we are at the end of April, and the first sequel still hasn't arrived. Fans are obviously confused by this and have been looking for answers. Overall, they have had to piece things together through Discord groups and other leakers who claim to have some sort of in with the Yeezy camp.

Recently, Kanye West was on a podcast with Justin Laboy. During this podcast, Ye spoke up about Vultures 2 and how he and Ty have been working extremely hard on it. Although he didn't give too much insight into the tracks and features on the album, he did give us a date. According to the clip below, Ye and Ty will be dropping their new album on May 3rd. That means the project is coming out in about 10 days, and it will fall on a Friday, like most releases do.

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

Kanye West Gives A Date

This date has previously been given, although it was not a date that had been confirmed by Kanye himself. Now, it appears as though fans have something truly tangible to go off of. Whether or not this actually works out for everyone, still remains to be seen. After all, Ye does have a long history of delaying projects and missing out on release promises. Hopefully, this time around, we actually get the album at midnight.

Let us know what you think about Kanye West and his Vultures era, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be a great project? What kind of features would you like to see on this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs 

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West Delivers Update On "Vultures 2" As Fans Rip Him Apart For Yet Another Late Album13.1K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming ArrivalsMusicKanye West Has Fans Upset Yet Again As "Vultures" No Longer Has A Release Date8.0K
Processed with VSCO with ind1 presetMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash Apocalyptic Visual For "Vultures"1.6K
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicKanye West Unleashes "Vultures" Trailer: Watch2.2K