Ye & Ty Dolla Sign Confirm Disappointing "Vultures" Update

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign have been promising Vultures 2 for quite some time now. Unfortunately, the album has yet to be released. Overall, fans aren't so sure what is happening with the album. After all, it was supposed to drop on March 8th. Now, we are almost a month later, and the project has no signs of being released. Instead, we got a weak Rolling Loud performance that didn't offer much in terms of new songs. At this point, fans are starting to lose hope. Although the listening parties were holding things together, it seems as though those have now been canceled.

In a new report from Billboard, it was revealed that Ye and Ty Dolla Sign will no longer be performing their already-scheduled listening parties. For now, the listening event in Egypt on April 21st still seems to be on tap. However, numerous arenas around the United States have updated the status of their shows. For instance, Amelie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida has made it clear that the show is no longer happening. As the arena explained, it seems to be a logistical issue.

Ye & Ty Dolla Sign Keep Fans Guessing

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date," Amelie Arena explained. Hopefully, the shows will be rescheduled soon. After all, it would be a shame if fans never got to see these shows as planned. Only time will tell whether or not Vultures 2 is truly on the horizon.

