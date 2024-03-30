Ye & Ty Dolla Sign Unveil New "Vultures" Listening Party Dates

The duo is heading to Nashville, Tampa, and more next month.

BYCaroline Fisher
Rolling Loud California 2024

Fans continue to anxiously await the release of the second installment of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's collaborative project, Vultures. It was originally slated for release at the beginning of this month, but unsurprisingly, was pushed back. Luckily, it doesn't appear as though fans will have to wait too much longer to hear it. A few weeks ago, Ye responded to a question about the release date from who he believed was Baby Keem. Unfortunately, it was later proven to be a fan account. He seemingly confirmed that Vultures 2 will drop on May 3.

In the meantime, Ye has announced some additional listening parties for Vultures 1 and Vultures 2. He and Ty are scheduled to appear in Nashville, TN in early April, followed by stops in Pittsburgh, DC, Charlotte, and Tampa. This is far from the only exciting listening party he's announced recently, however.

Read More: Kanye West Claims He Washed Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Ye & Ty Dolla Sign To Bring Vultures To Nashville, Tampa & More

Earlier this month, he took to social media to announce that he'll be hosting a listening party at the Pyramid of Djoser. He's scheduled to take the stage at the famous Egyptian archaeological site on April 20, 2024. Travis Scott attempted to do something similar, announcing a performance at the Pyramids of Giza last summer ahead of the release of Utopia. Sadly, the performance was later canceled due to "production issues," per Live Nation. His fans threw a party there anyway, and he later went on to perform at the Circus Maximus in Rome instead.

As for Ye, he's rumored to have a world tour coming up shortly, though further details of that remain unconfirmed. What do you think of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign announcing additional Vultures 1 & 2 listening events? Do you plan on attending? Are you looking forward to Vultures 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Turned Down Meeting With Diddy Just Weeks Before Federal Raids

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
