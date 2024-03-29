Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Announce New Listening Party In Pittsburgh

Fans of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign who haven't gotten to see their their new live experience built around their collaborative album VULTURES 1 just got another chance. The pair just announced yet another listening experience, of the kind that have been controversial in the past few months. The next one will take place on April 9 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The special part of this announcement is that the currently unreleased VULTURES 2 is also included in the listening party.

While the album was originally supposed to be released in March, it hasn't arrived yet. Rumors have swirled about potential release dates as collaborators have shared updates to social media showing that the pair are still hard at work on the album. With the PPG Paints Arena promising a listening experience for VULTURES 1 & 2 taking place in just a few weeks it has fans speculating on a release date even more. A third volume of the album series is also expected to be released later this year. Check out the announcement of the newest listening party below.

Ye & Ty Dolla $ign Might Be Dropping "VULTURES 2" Soon

Earlier this month, Ye & Ty Dolla $ign played a pretty controversial listening party. They took the stage for a special Thursday night headlining set the Rolling Loud Los Angeles. They were there for what many thought would be a performance. Many even bought single day tickets just to see the pair, but the experience ended up being just like other listening parties. At the very least it was a star-studded affair with guests like YG, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, and more in attendance.

Earlier this week, Ye weighed in on a recent beef sparked by Kendrick Lamar. Rather than taking sides, he claimed to have washed both Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the past in a recent Instagram post. What do you think of Ye & Ty Dolla $ign hosting another listening party in Pittsburgh? Do you think the announcement that VULTURES 2 will be played there is a mistake? Let us know in the comment section below.

