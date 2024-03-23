Ye Attempting To Settle Assault Lawsuit

Ye has agreed to mediation with a fan accusing the rapper of assault as he attempts to settle the case out of court. "The Parties have agreed to mediate this matter. The Parties agree that the Case Management Conference should be continued at least 60 days to allow the Parties to complete their mediation with Ms. Kotlarski and, should the mediation be unsuccessful, have an opportunity after mediation to assess the trajectory of this case prior to participating in a Case Management Conference," paperwork filed last week read. Furthermore, a mediation date of June 6 was also set.

Furthermore, the alleged assault took place in LA in 2022. Justin Poplawski claimed that Ye "went wild" after being asked for an autograph, allegedly saying he was going to "making a f-cking example" out of Poplawski. However, Ye has denied the allegations and claimed that he acted in self-defense.

Ye Asks Music Industry To Respect Name Change

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Elsewhere, Ye has issued a statement asking the music industry to respect his legal name change. In a letter from his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, it was explained that the rapper considers "Kanye West" to be his "slave name". "Ye is a Black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else," the letter reads in part. Ye legally changed his name in October 2021, but has struggled to see the change reflected across published works. In their report of this story, TMZ used the rapper's legal name and "Kanye" interchangeably.

However, he has shown a preference for the name as far back as 2018. In an interview with Big Boy, Ye stated that he felt a connection to the name's Biblical roots. Ye is a derivative of a name for God. However, the rapper erroneously stated that it was also the most commonly used word in the Bible.

