Antonio Brown Teases Kanye West Remix Of "Put That Sh*t On"

Antonio Brown has teased a remix of his song "Put That Sh-t On" featuring Kanye West. Brown revealed cover art for the single on X, formerly Twitter along with a the "coming soon" emoji as well as tagging West. The song was originally released in 2022 and gained a music video in 2023. While it never charted, it did enjoy a modicum of internet success. However, West is yet to confirm the report.

Furthermore, the promotion of his music sees Brown taking a breaking from his regular content - trolling for his CTESPN brand. However, Brown found himself in hot water over that last weekend. After posting a meme about LeBron James engaging in a threesome with members of the Lakers front office, Brown was accused of stealing a post from his replies. This has led fans to question just how many of the CTESPN posts are actually original content.

Elsewhere, Antonio Brown took shots at the Swifties as the controversial ex-NFLer posted AI art of Taylor Swift. The image shows Brown, decked out in his Steelers uniform, kissing Swift in front of a crowd of cheering Asian fans. Furthermore, Brown tagged Swift in the photo, as well as his CTESPN brand. However, fans were quick to note that Brown was likely about to face a wave of hate from the dedicated Swiftie fandom.

Of course, it's far from the first time that Brown has angered a popular figure's fanbase. In a shot at Swift last year, the former wide receiver recently tweeted out a picture of Ariana Grande in his Steelers jersey alongside Mac Miller's mother presumably getting ready for a Steelers game. “I had baddies at the game before the announcements…….. Arianators,” Brown captioned the photo. However, the picture did not go over well with Mac's fanbase. For many of Miller's fans, the inclusion of his mother takes the post beyond the pale. "Nah you foul for this fam," one fan wrote. Another added, "Don't disrespect Mac". Brown even faced backlash from prominent fandom sources.

