Antonio Brown Continues Trolling Shannon Sharpe With Bizarre Pop Culture Reference

Antonio Brown has continued to go after Shannon Sharpe. In his latest post against the Hall of Famer turned pundit, Brown tried to compare Sharpe to "Rex", the T-Rex character from Toy Story. "Just can't unseen it" Brown wrote alongside an image of Sharpe wearing a similar satchel bag to Rex.

While some Twitter users found the post hilarious, others were less enthused. Some saw the post as either not funny or simply just reaching. Meanwhile, a more vocal group hit back at Brown for going after the largely beloved Sharpe. Many commenters told Brown not to go after "Unc" like that, referencing Sharpe's prominent fandom nickname. How do you feel about Brown's posts? Let us know in the comments.

Antonio Brown Claims Shannon Sharpe & JJ Watt Use Steroids

However, this is far from the first time that Brown has gone after Sharpe. In early February, Brown took to social media to name a trio of former NFL players whom Brown alleged used steroids during their career. The players named in Brown's post were Shannon Sharpe, JJ Watt, and Julian Edelman. Of the three named, only one (Edelman) has any documented history with PEDs. Sharpe likely appears on the list due to Brown's ongoing beef with the Hall of Famer turned ESPN pundit. Meanwhile, Watt regularly took the opportunity to troll the NFL for their incessant drug testing of him throughout his career. However, neither man has been conclusively linked to steroid use.

The inclusion of Edelman, however, is not some new bombshell that Brown is unveiling. Edelman was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season after a positive test for PEDs. The exact substance he was suspended over was not made public and Edelman did not protest the suspension. Sharpe and Watt have not responded to Brown's allegations. Furthermore, Brown did not provide any evidence to back up his claims, meaning they are unsubstantiated at this time.

