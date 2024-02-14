Antonio Brown Takes Shots At Brother Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

In his latest CTESPN-branded post, Antonio Brown took aim at Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the brother of Giannis. "ThanASSis," Brown wrote in response to a TikTok compilation of Thanasis flubbing some shots and getting called for a backcourt violation in a recent Bucks game. Thanasis is a depth player for the Bucks and has been the last five seasons. However, he gets a lot of flak for his stats, with many people arguing that he only has a roster spot because of his brother.

It's not the first time that Brown has taken aim at the Bucks in recent weeks. In January, he went after Bucks coach Doc Rivers. Brown posted a fake Bleacher Report image showing a despondent Rivers with the quote "I wouldn't wish this on anyone" written underneath. Rivers' tenure in Milwaukee had gotten off to a slow start, the team starting 0-2 following the midseason coaching change.

Antonio Brown Crowns Celina Powell “Cracker Of The Month”

Elsewhere, Brown crowned infamous Instagram star Celina Powell CTESPN's "Cracker of the Month" after she got a tattoo of the wide receiver's face on her cheek. Powell is of course best known for her wild IG antics, alleged relationships with a host of hip-hop stars, and recently spent significant time in prison for a 2022 parole violation.

Fans online were quick to roast Powell alongside Brown. "if you get a tattoo on your face you have instantly lowered your rating out of ten by 6 points. She just went from a 4 to a -2. amen," one X user wrote. Many people also pointed to Powell's pornographic history. This included an appearance on Plug Talk, the sexually-loaded podcast from Adam22 and Lena The Plug. However, some people also went after Brown, suggesting he had targeted Powell because she wouldn't have sex with him.

