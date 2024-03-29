Ye Trolls Sheck Wes After "Mo Bamba" Rapper Claims He Robbed His Musical Style

Nearly six years ago, Sheck Wes had parties going wild with his mega hit "Mo Bamba." It appeared on his debut album MUDBOY and it has been a defining song in the Cactus Jack/G.O.O.D. Music signee's discography. However, the Harlem, New York native has had a hard time replicating that same intensity and hype around his music since then. His inaugural LP is still the only one he has to his name and the last single he dropped was in 2022 with "PAIN!" Regardless of the time in between the release of "Mo Bamba" and now, Sheck Wes is not going to let anyone discredit it, not even Ye.

According to HipHopDX, Sheck felt some type of way about one of his bosses' comments that went viral yesterday. Those statements were Ye's reactions as to who he feels is the best rapper ever. In typical fashion, he championed himself the G.O.A.T. saying that he washed Drake "AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT" and "WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA." This was seemingly a response to the recent diss from K-Dot sent Drake's way on "Like That."

Ye Is Feeling Himself On Social Media

Sheck Wes responded to Ye's self-confident rant by calling him a thief of the "Mo Bamba" sound to nab a number one hit with "CARNIVAL." "You stole my whole cadence, flow, beat, tempo to get #1 u delusional and u ain't check in w the buzzins!! U n****s really bugged out!" Wes seemingly deleted the comment, but his G.O.O.D. boss caught it just in the nick of time. Ye decided to troll him by reposting the clap back on his IG story, as well as "Mo Bamba."

What are your thoughts on Ye's response to Sheck Wes? Do you think the VULTURES rapper stole Sheck's style on "Mo Bamba" for "CARNVAL," why or why not? Is Ye the best rapper alive right now? What song of the two do you prefer?

