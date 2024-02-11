Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Team Up With Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti For "Carnival"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Vultures 1, is finally here featuring a number of star-studded collaborations across its 16 tracks. One of the early standouts is "Carnival" featuring contributions from Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti. The song is getting plenty of attention for more than just its merits alone, with a headline-grabbing reference to Taylor Swift, a behind-the-scenes feud with Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

As for Swift, Ye raps in the third verse: "I made six Taylor Swift (Ha) since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha) / I'm the new Jesus, b*tch (Ha), I turn water to crist (Ha)." It's not the first time he's mentioned Swift. He made endless headlines in 2016 with the song, "Famous," for similarly remarking that he's the reason for her success.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Enlist Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Chaotic, Rage-Inducing "Fuk Sumn"

Kanye West References Taylor Swift On "Carnival"

As for his back-and-forth with Osbourne, the singer was unhappy with West's performance of "Carnival," earlier this week, which featured a sample of a live cover of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" that the lead singer performed with his solo band in 1983. Osbourne took to social media to complain that he never gave permission for its usage. “.@KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘IRON MAN’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN.”

Ye previously sampled Black Sabbath on his song, “Hell of a Life." It's not the only sample clearance drama West has dealt with this week, as the estate of Donna Summer also called him out. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

Go, go, go, go

Head so good, she a honor roll

She'll ride the dick like a carnival

I done did the impossible

Read More: Kanye West "Vultures:" Ye Reveals Three Release Dates For All Three Volumes

[Via]