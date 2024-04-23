Charlamagne Tha God Goes Off On Kanye West, Reveals He's Been Hating On Drake For Years

Charlamagne Tha God discussed Kanye West's ongoing feud with Drake during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. In doing so, he revealed the Vultures rapper has been hating on Drake for longer than fans may realize. In particular, he recalled one instance when Ye slammed Drake and Virgil Abloh during an interview years ago.

"Kanye West is the leader of the legion of lame," Chalamagne began. "What a hating ass human. What type of man sits around and says we were all energized by the elimination of another man? This man is so miserable and has never dealt with whatever hurt and pain he's feeling and he just wants to project it onto other people. I don't even want Kendrick to respond no more. On 'Like That,' he clowned Drake and Cole for cliquing up. Don't you be a part of the legion of lame, Kendrick. Future, you neither. Run from Kanye. Metro what are you doing? All of y'all should be running from Kanye West. Have you not read the 48 laws of power? Avoid the unhappy and the unlucky. You can die from somebody else's misery. Kanye made the whole thing corny. It was entertaining until he brought his jealous, envious ass into the picture. So lame."

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Charlamagne continued: "By the way, he's been hating on Drake. When I interviewed him back in the day when we was walking through the hills... he was hating on Drake and Virgil [Abloh] then, talking about they took the culture from him. And this is when he was up. This is when Yeezy when booming and he was still hating because he's an unlucky, unhappy, hating ass human. We shouldn't even give him no energy." West discussed his issues with Drake during an appearance on Justin Laboy's podcast, The Download, over the weekend. He explained that the "elimination of Drake" is energizing himself and others. He also shared a remix of Metro Boomin and Future's song, "Like That," on which he targets the Toronto rapper.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Kanye West & Drake's Feud

