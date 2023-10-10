Kanye West’s Music Fanbase Is Dwindling, Charlamagne Tha God Suggests: Watch

For the past few days, hip-hop bloggers and podcasters have been catching plenty of heat for sharing their opinions. In particular, we've seen Drake trading shots with both Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden regarding his new For All The Dogs album. Clearly being put on blast by the 6ix God didn't phase the former. He had plenty to say about another rhymer – Kanye West – during a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast.

"I'll tell you what Drake has that I don't think Kanye has anymore," The Breakfast Club host said in the clip below. "I think Drake has a devoted fanbase for his music. Kanye's fanbase, people like Kanye, you know, whether it's for the antics, for the sneakers, whatever else," Charlamagne further speculated. "But you might not be checking for his music." Co-host Andrew Schulz then chimed in with a story about being at a comic show and watching everyone in the vicinity rap along to Drizzy, which he compared to being at "a Taylor Swift concert."

Charlamagne Shares a Hot Take on Kanye West's Career

Of course, the Canadian artist has put out four noteworthy albums in the past few months. As for West, he's focusing on fashion and his marriage to Bianca Censori. Schulz pointed out that older tracks from the latter's discography would earn a similar reaction as what he saw with Drake, but when it comes to new music from the Chicago native, audiences don't seem to get as hyped up to sing along.

While Charlamagne insists that Kanye West's fans no longer care about his music, the father of four is reportedly planning an event in Italy that just may prove him wrong. It's been some time since we've seen Ye perform live, but later this month he's allegedly putting on a massive concert that's sure to turn plenty of heads his way if the rumours are true. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

