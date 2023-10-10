Joe Budden’s Former Co-Host Mal Shows Drake’s Instagram Lots Of Love Amid Beef

At this point in his career, Drake has become accustomed to the polarized reactions that pour in whenever he drops new music. The father of one's impressive list of accolades speaks for itself in terms of his commercial success, but still, not everyone is a fan of Champagne Papi's sound. Joe Budden made it clear during a recent episode of his podcast that he's not feeling For All The Dogs, which has since caused the Toronto native to lash out at him on Instagram.

"I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics 💘," Drake captioned a recent upload. While he obviously didn't name-drop Budden, it's hard to deny that the 36-year-old seemed to be taking shots at the media personality. Interstingly, Joe's former co-host, Mal, looks to be taking the 6ix God's side in the internet beef, as he's been flooding Drake's comment section with emojis for the past few days.

Mal Seemingly Supports Drake as Joe Budden Bashes For All The Dogs

At least four of the "Way 2 Sexy" hitmaker's recent uploads have "💰💰💰" dropped beneath them from Mal. As some IG users have pointed out in @thejasminebrand's comments, it's not unusual for the Rory & Mal host to leave money bags under posts on the app. However, seeing as Drake and Budden are currently breaking the internet with their beef, it seems a bit too convenient for the sudden show of support amid his old boss' hate train rolling in to be a coincidence.

Since For All The Dogs arrived this past weekend, it's become glaringly obvious who in the industry is on Drake's side these days. Joe Budden may not be a supporter of the Canadian, but his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, was more than happy to show off a tattoo of the rapper's face while attending one of his Toronto tour dates. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

