Sophie Brussaux’s Drake Tattoo Proves How Far Adonis’ Co-Parents Have Come

Like many rappers before him, when Drake first found out he had a child on the way, he was in full denial. Seeing as his son, Adonis Graham, has bright blue eyes and curly blonde hair, it's not entirely unreasonable for the Canadian to have had some doubts. Still, he and his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, certainly weren't seeing eye-to-eye at the time. Rather than letting the drama build-up, however, both Drake and his co-parent have taken considerable strides in mending their relationship so that they can healthily raise Adonis together.

Since the summer, the Scorpion rapper has been out on his It's All a Blur tour, which wrapped up in Toronto this past weekend. While Drizzy was entertaining tens of thousands in his hometown, Brussaux and her little boy were cheering him on from the stands. In a photo dump shared on the former adult actress' Instagram page a few days ago, she's even seen rocking a tattoo of Adonis' dad's face on her forearm. "Proud family moments," Sophie wrote in her caption.

Sophie Brussaux is a Supportive Baby Mama

Immediately, social media users flocked to the comments to speculate about whether Brussaux's ink is real or not. As XXL notes, the artist tagged Inkbox, a temporary tattoo company, in the post, so it seems she was only willing to flaunt her baby daddy's portrait on her skin for a few weeks at most. Nevertheless, there are still some who would like to see Brussaux and Drake come together as an authentic family unit, especially because of her beauty.

Adonis Graham is the son of two wildly creative parents, so it makes sense that he also has artistic abilities to show off. We heard the young boy make his rapping debut on For All The Dogs, and it's likely he'll only continue to make appearances on his father's songs in the future. A few weeks before the album arrived, Sophie Brussaux and Drake's only child hit another major milestone – beginning grade one. Check out the adorable photos from that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

