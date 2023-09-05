Drake’s Son Adonis Graham Looks All Grown Up In First Day Of Grade One Photo With Sophie Brussaux

Summer technically still has some life left in it, but for those enrolled in the school system, it’s time to face reality once again. Besides university students heading back for another year of frat parties and mid-terms, some of our favourite celebrities are also sending their kids off for their first day back at school. Among them is Drake, whose only son, Adonis Graham, looks ecstatic to be starting Grade One this year. His mom, Sophie Brussaux, uploaded a heartwarming photo with the young one on Instagram today (September 5), showing off their family’s impeccable style.

It’s unclear if the Canadian rapper was able to be there to drop Adonis off due to his ongoing It’s All a Blur tour. Nevertheless, Brussaux was sure to tag him in this morning’s post, writing “This is grade 1” in the caption. The former adult actress looked as sharp as ever in her all-white ensemble, pairing a blazer with trousers, a top, and Nike sneakers. Her curly-haired child was dressed in a similar manner, though he kept cool in a short-sleeved button-up and pin-stripe shorts.

Adonis Graham is Heading Back to School

It’s unclear exactly how tall the 5-year-old is at this point, though he towers over Brussaux as she crouches down to embrace him. Over the years we’ve seen plenty of content on her Instagram showing off Adonis’ artistic skills, which he has both parents to thank for. Elsewhere, he and the “God’s Plan” rapper spend much of their time together bonding over basketball, which has long been a love of Drizzy’s.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux may not have been able to make a romantic relationship work, but still, they’ve come a long way in terms of co-parenting Adonis Graham. It’s unclear if the French artist has another person in her life at this time, though Champagne Papi made it known during a recent concert that he’s “single and ready to mingle.” Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

