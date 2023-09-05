Drake Shares That He’s “Single & Ready To Mingle” During Show

Drake’s having a lot of fun on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 S*vage, whether it’s meeting fans or bringing out superstars as guests. In fact, he even took time to dance with a young fan backstage recently, which was one of the more wholesome moments from this trek. Switching topics, though, it seems like Drizzy also had relationships on his mind for one of his latest shows. Rather, he’s thinking about the lack of one. In one of his breaks between songs, the Toronto superstar remarked how good he feels to be un-cuffed right now.

“I’m so glad I’m single on this tour,” Drake explained to the thousands of fans in attendance. “Because I just don’t have to feel guilty at all. Imagine if I was, like, married or some s**t and girls just hitting me in the face with just t*tty assaults every night and s**t. How would I go and explain that to anybody. So glad I’m single and ready to mingle, by the way. Ready to mingle, by the way!” However, what might be funniest about the clip is that somebody threw a piece of clothing at him mid-speech, giving further proof to his statement.

Drake Is Enjoying The Single Life

Of course, this won’t faze a lot of fans that weren’t there to witness it, mostly because they have more pressing OVO matters on their hands. For All The Dogs became one of the most anticipated albums of 2023 in the very moment that Drake announced it. We already know the cover art, the “old me” direction, and some features, namely Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. Now, all fans can do is just wait for its eventual release, which will surely come with its own firestorm of news, surprises, and exciting developments.

Meanwhile, we know that the “Middle Of The Ocean” MC’s album rollout contains at least one first for him. He and Cole Bennett recently teased a Lyrical Lemonade collab music video, which will probably yield vibrant and viral results. Still, no teases of new romantic flings, and it looks like the 36-year-old wants to keep it that way. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

