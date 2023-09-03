Drake Gives Fan $50K After They Reveal They Spent Their Furniture Money On His Show

Drake’s currently making his way around the U.S and Canada on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. The tour has been making headlines for celebrity guests, updates on new music, and of course, fan antics. Recently, Drizzy took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and rewarded one attendee who really gave their all to be there.

In a new clip from the show, Drake calls attention to an audience member holding a sign. The sign reads, “Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows.” After reading it aloud, he announces that he’ll be giving the fan a huge gift in return for their dedication. “You know what my man, your furniture money? I’m gonna give you 50 bands,” he told them. As expected, the crowd went wild. The Canada-born performer went on to give a motivational message to his fans, explaining why we should treat others with kindness.

Read More: Drake Reveals Who His Favorite Rapper To Perform With Is

Drake’s Inspirational Message

“Hey, listen,” he began. “This is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something now. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”

This was far from the first time Drake was feeling generous while on tour. During his first “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in Vegas last week, he surprised another lucky fan with a luxury gift. While onstage he scanned the crowd holding a lime Chanel bag, and eventually handed it over to a woman in the front row. It’s clear that she appreciated his act of kindness. The tour is scheduled to continue into October, with performances in Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and more. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake’s “Fair Trade” Proves That He And Travis Scott Are A Terrific Duo

[Via]