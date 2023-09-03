Drake Reveals Who His Favorite Rapper To Perform With Is

Drake has collabed with a lot of people. It’s only inevitable given how long and storied his career is at this point. However, who is this favorite rapper to perform alongside? Drake answered that question during a recent show on the It’s All a Blur tour. “I was shooting a music video with my favorite rapper to rap with,” Drake began while performing in Vegas. By the way, I got a lot of respect for a lot of rappers. But I got one guy, he’s my favorite to rap with on any song. His name is Rick Ross. That’s my brother. And we were in the Palms Hotel overlooking Vegas and I was saying I wonder if I’m ever going to be big enough to play these huge arenas that I was looking down on. And hey, here we are.”

Over the years, Drake and Ross have collabed on 14 songs. The first of these was the 2009 DJ Khaled track “Fed Up”, on which both Drake and Ross featured. A year later, Ross featured Drake on “Aston Martin Music”. Most of their collabs have been Drake features on Ross-led songs. However, Ross also have a few features on Drake tracks as well. 2019’s “Money in the Grave” peaked at #7. Their only collab to chart higher than that is 2021’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”, which hit #3. What’s your favorite Drake/Rick Ross collab? Let us know in the comments.

Drake Album Hype Grows

Speaking on collabing with Drake, one person is very excited for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. During a live stream, Nicki begged Drake to drop For All The Dogs, the album on which she has a feature. “Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi, I don’t care, Papi, The Barbz want the album.”

Fans were disappointed when the new project didn’t drop late last month. In fact, backlash was significant enough that Drizzy had to address during his current tour. “I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night,” he reminded fans. “So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.” No release date for the album has been announced yet. Furthermore, few details have been revealed about Minaj’s track on the album. Additionally, Drake has said that the album will be a return to “old Drake”.

