Drake’s “Fair Trade” Proves That He And Travis Scott Are A Terrific Duo

There is not much more to say about Drake anymore. His career in hip-hop will go down as one the most dominant in the genre’s over 50-year history. There might be artists that come somewhat close to the records that he holds. But, ultimately, whether you like him or not, Drizzy is one of the greatest to ever do it and not many will really touch him. That has to do with him being able to cater to so many audiences with his effortless crossovers into R&B, pop, and rap. Certified Lover Boy, is another example of that.

Another massive record in his discography, CLB, as it is often referred to, might not have won a whole lot of fans and critics. However, there are plenty of bangers and hits on his sixth studio album. Whether it is his knack to create incredible LP intros with “Champagne Poetry.” Or, it could be to create a party anthem with “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug, Drake has songs that still get tremendous replay value. One of those tracks has to be “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott.

Listen To “Fair Trade” From Drake And Travis Scott

A smash track for both superstars, the song is about being okay with losing people who are not good for you. In that process, you begin to feel better about the outlook of your life, and Drake’s hook below had everyone creating Instagram captions with it. Travis Scott also delivers here after the slight beat switch in the second half. His verse echoes the same themes, showing how in sync these two are when they hop on a track. It adds to their fantastic collaboration catalog with songs like, “MELTDOWN,” “SICKO MODE,” “Company,” and many more.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m outside, twenty-nine, G5, seaside

I’ve been losin’ friends and findin’ peace

But honestly that sound like a fair trade to me

If I ever hurt one and I’m still here

Outside, frontline, Southside

