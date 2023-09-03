Kid Cudi Speaks On Song That He Scrapped Because Fans Didn’t Like The Snippet At All

The Cleveland creative holds no hard feelings and didn’t take it personally; after all, he said his upcoming album will be much better.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kid Cudi Speaks On Song That He Scrapped Because Fans Didn’t Like The Snippet At All

When you’re an artist as big, creative, and adventurous as Kid Cudi, not all your songs and albums will hit for your entire audience. In fact, he has more than a few in his discography that fans straight up flamed, although some eventually realized their worth that they didn’t understand at the time. Still, sometimes you just swing and miss, but the Cleveland native isn’t ashamed of those misses at all. Moreover, he recently responded to a fan that asked whether people recall when he uploaded a song snippet on TikTok that got so clowned on that he took it down.

“Yes I do!!” Kid Cudi responded to the Twitter user’s question with a laughing emoji. “Im not ashamed of this, I still like the song actually, just wasnt what the people were lookin for. Its all good, when INSANO drops, we’ll see whats what.” Actually, it’s a bit unclear whether the Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven artist left the song in the dust or if he just deleted the snippet and still plans to release the song. Either way, it’s a calm, fair, and understanding way of responding to negative fan feedback.

Read More: Kid Cudi Says Pharrell Was A “Style God” To Him As A Kid

Kid Cudi Reflects On Deleted Song Snippet

After all, this is the kind of positivity and playful attitude that Kid Cudi always embodies. For example, when he hopped on the McDonald’s Grimace shake trend and fans thought he was too old to tweet that it gave him “poopy pants,” his response was unfazed. “Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40??” the 39-year-old tweeted. “Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey.

“I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an a**hole on here cuz im being myself,” he continued. “I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it. As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it.” On that note, stick around for more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi.

Read More: Kid Cudi Says He Wants To Go On “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E Responds

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.