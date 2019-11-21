reflection
- SneakersNew Balance 1906R “Reflection” Releasing Very SoonA second colorway of this shoe is dropping.ByBen Atkinson402 Views
- MusicKanye West Admits His Issues With Jesus, Gives Current Thoughts On FaithYe's religious beliefs have been a pivotal part of his artistry from day one, and it's always been a complicated road.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- MusicDiddy Reveals How Much Winning The Global Icon Award Means To HimDiddy really is a global icon. ByZachary Horvath514 Views
- ViralKid Cudi Speaks On Song That He Scrapped Because Fans Didn't Like The Snippet At AllThe Cleveland creative holds no hard feelings and didn't take it personally; after all, he said his upcoming album will be much better.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- MusicLil Xan Looks Back On His Controversial Tupac Comments, Clarifies ThemThe California MC explained why what he said during a 2018 interview didn't reflect him in the best place in his personal life.ByGabriel Bras Nevares631 Views
- MusicSukihana Reflects On YK Osiris Incident: "People Make Mistakes"Ski said that she didn't want to make a public scene as they filmed for a basketball game.ByGabriel Bras Nevares724 Views
- MusicDrake Links With Chance The Rapper In Chicago, Reflects On His Journey During TourThe 6 God's come a long way from his rise through Young Money.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.9K Views
- Pop CultureDiddy Trends On Twitter As People Reflect On His Past Troubling Behaviour"'Surving Diddy' is going to be fire," one user wrote.ByHayley Hynes48.9K Views
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Admits To Losing $150K Savage X Fenty Deal Over Domestic Violence CommentsThe mother of one seriously stirred the pot during an IG Live earlier this year, which ultimately ended in her losing out on a massive payday.ByHayley Hynes3.0K Views
- UncategorizedBoosie Looks Back On Life Before PrisonBoosie is happy to be a free man.ByBalen Mautone1.7K Views
- MusicPolo G Reflects On 2022 So Far: "I Feel Like I Let My Fans Down Being Inconsistent"The last full-length project we've received from the 23-year-old was 2021's "Hall of Fame 2.0."ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- RelationshipsLa La Anthony Says She Wants A Love Like Ciara & Russell Wilson In Reflective IG PostThe mother of one is open to finding love following her split from Carmelo Anthony.ByHayley Hynes10.8K Views
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Reflects On 2021 Following DeVon Split: "All Endings Are Also Beginnings"The 40-year-old announced her split from DeVon Franklin just a few days ago.ByHayley Hynes10.5K Views
- TV50 Cent Reflects On The Success Of "Power"The rapper-turned TV buff reflected on how far his Starz series has come 7 years removed from its premiere. ByMadusa S.2.7K Views
- MusicAlchemist Reflects On Roc Marciano's Empire In Heartfelt Birthday PostAlchemist shows Roc Marciano major love on his birthday, sharing a heartfelt reflection on both him and the late Prodigy. ByMitch Findlay2.7K Views
- MusicThe Game Marvels At His Wild Journey: "Safe To Say We Made It"As his longtime friend Sonic turns 41, The Game took a moment to reflect on how a few LA kids managed to find stability through the rap game. ByMitch Findlay8.0K Views
- MusicDaBaby Gives Sobering Reflection On His SuccessDaBaby says it was hard to enjoy his success following the passing of his father.ByAlexander Cole4.8K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Reflects After Posting & Deleting Violent TweetMetro Boomin took a moment to reflect on the power of his words, encouraging his followers to "drown the hate with love."ByMitch Findlay3.4K Views
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Beat Murder Case "24 Years Ago Today"Snoop Dogg reflects on being acquitted of first-degree murder charges 24 years after beating the case.ByAron A.8.1K Views
- GramCardi B Reflects On The Last Decade: From Stripping To SingingCardi B went from renting a studio apartment in the Bronx to owning her dream home.ByAlex Zidel7.1K Views
- GramConway Shares Emotional Reflection & Powerful Gunshot Recovery FootageConway has come so far. ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views