Diddy Reveals How Much Winning The Global Icon Award Means To Him

The 2023 MTV VMAs took place just last week on September 12 and it was a terrific broadcast. There were a plethora of wholesome moments and outstanding performances on display. You had all of the endearing photos of Taylor Swift rooting for others and having a blast with Ice Spice. Megan Thee Stallion was back on stage after all of the turmoil surrounding the Tory Lanez situation. Metro Boomin put on a touching performance with "Superhero" and "Calling," making it a tribute to his late mother. All of these were great to see live, but we cannot forget about Diddy.

He took home debatably the biggest award of the evening. According to USA Today, the Global Icon Award, "celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond." That is the honor that Diddy proudly walked away with and rightfully deserves. With all of his business ventures and the impactmon music, there is really no one more worthy of that status.

Diddy Is Truly One Of A Kind

In a recent interview with extratv's YouTube channel that was obtained by AllHipHop, the rap icon was asked about his recent acceptance of the Global Icon Award. With all of the accolades he has worked so hard for, Diddy feels this is one of his best achievements. He says, "I ain’t gonna lie, it is like I’m living the dream. You have to understand just being from Harlem, just being a kid growing up watching MTV… it is like one of the biggest honors I could ever imagine receiving." It seems that he will remember this period of time in his life and for good reason. He is a mover and shaker in the industry and it is great to see him be recognized for it.

What are your initial thoughts on Diddy saying this is one of the biggest awards he has ever received? Is he hip-hop's role model for becoming successful in the industry? How have you been enjoying his latest record so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Diddy.

