Blueface & Lil Baby Seemingly Send Subliminal Shots On Twitter

Blueface is someone who has been making millions of headlines as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that Chrisean Rock just gave birth to their son. Moreover, he and Jaidyn Alexis have been getting into a ton of drama. This is mostly because Blue has been spending time with Chrisean and his new child. Ultimately, this is all very messy, and there are a lot of people involved in this weird love web. One such person is Lil Baby, who Blueface claims Chrisean was sleeping with, or at least tried to sleep with.

On a new song called "Baby Momma Drama," Blueface decided to offer a shot at the Atlanta artist. "Lil Baby thought he knew me," Blueface raps. "How you let another grown man feel up on your booty." These bars are a clear declaration of war. Any rapper be incensed at this kind of disrespect, and as it turns out, Lil Baby is no different. Last night, he offered a tweet where he simply said, "Whooo? Y’all stop playing." Subsequently, Blue responded by saying, "You know who." However, it was a subtweet as he did not quote or reply to Baby's tweet.

Lil Baby & Blueface Go At It

At this point, it is clear that the two do not like each other. Although, one has to wonder what Baby thinks about being wrapped up in all of this. He has steered clear of such feuds in the past, but now, he is being dragged into something that has been going on for months. Overall, fans are hoping for some diss tracks between the two. After all, Lil Baby has dealt with claims that he fell off. A solid diss track would likely put a stop to that.

For Blueface, the next few weeks will likely be filled with dad duties. Moreover, he will have to navigate the complexity of his relationship with both Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis. Once again, there is truly never a dull moment in this man's life. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

