Jaidyn Alexis’ Music Career Isn’t Ending With Blueface Beef, She Hints

Blueface is seldom in the news for reasons related to his own music, but the father of three has proven that he has a talent for turning the women in his life into household names. We first saw him help take Chrisean Rock's career to new heights, especially thanks to their controversial Zeus reality series, Cr*zy In Love. When those two fell out several months ago, Blue's first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, was patiently waiting to take him back. At that point, he markedly began pouring his efforts into making the amateur lyricist his MILF Music label's first success story.

Throughout the summer, Alexis and her co-parent gave us three singles – "Stewie," "Workout," and "Post Opp." The first arrival focused mostly on internet trolls who love to attack the mother of two by comparing her to Stewie Griffin from Family Guy. Her more recent releases clap back at those who have been hating on Alexis' infamous $30K BBL, which has been the subject of much internet debate. In a recent turn of events, the rising starlet and Blue seem to be over as he and Rock are back in the studio. This has left fans of Jaidyn wondering what's to come of her future in the industry.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Son Not Being At Birth Of Chrisean Jr.

Jaidyn Alexis Has Big Plans for the Future

There are obviously some who let the 24-year-old know that they don't want to hear from her. Still, Alexis' loyal fans were happy when she teased that she might have more songs on the way. "I didn't say I was done [with] music 🧠 💡," she reminded her Twitter followers later on Monday (September 18) evening. Elsewhere, the creative retweeted several messages of support, and reacted to people making bets on her and the "Thotiana" rapper getting back together in the future.

Jaidyn Alexis hasn't held back on sharing her side of the story in her latest fallout with Blueface. The 26-year-old responded to her with a Twitter rant of his own over the weekend, however, it was ultimately deleted from his profile before he turned his efforts toward promoting his new music video with Chrisean Rock and their son. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know who you think Jaidyn should collaborate with to spite her baby daddy in the comments.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Jr. Cuddle In New Photos, He Explains Jaidyn Alexis Beef

[Via]