Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s “Baby Momma Drama” Visual Garners Mixed Reactions

Just when we thought Blueface had us fooled for the last time, the 26-year-old has pulled off a stunt that proves just how unpredictable he really is. He spent the final few months of Chrisean Rock's pregnancy markedly harassing her on social media and skipping out on their son's birth in favour of partying with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Much to the world's surprise, the Baltimore native was back outside practically right after giving birth to Chrisean Jr., only bringing in even more criticism from her baby daddy. Despite that, though, it appears that the Cr*zy In Love stars have since reconciled their romantic relationship, leaving Alexis without a music label or a man.

This past weekend, footage of Rock back in the studio with Blue went viral, resulting in an online back-and-forth between the "Thotiana" rapper and his co-parent. It was unclear at the time if he and the new mother were working on a joint single, but we now know that she was helping out with his latest music video for a song fittingly called "Baby Momma Drama." As Blueface fans know by now, he's practically an expert at turning tumultuous situations into money-making music.

Blueface Spends Time with His Son and Chrisean Rock in New Music Video

Seeing as he's been so loyal to Alexis lately, many were shocked to see the father of three jumping from her ship and swimming back over to Rock's. Nevertheless, there are still people who support the latter couple, even with their toxic tendencies being constantly revealed to the world.

Now that he has music out with both of his BM's, some users think there's potential for Blue to secretly make a song with both women. "The next song/music video gone be a feature with Chrisean and Jaidyn," one person speculated. "If Blueface pull that off he gone break the net. He gone be a mastermind. Bro gone win record, the verses in different [studios] and shoot the videos in different locations, bro don’t even got to tell them."

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more Twitter reactions to Blueface's "Baby Momma Drama" visual, co-starring Chrisean Rock. Do you think that we'll ever hear her and Jaidyn Alexis team up on the same track? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

