Chrisean Rock Takes Newborn Son To Football Event, Fans Flame Her For It

Chrisean Malone Jr. is already living quite the hectic life, with his parents Chrisean Rock and Blueface going back and forth at each other's throats. Moreover, at least the two seem to be in a better place as of writing this article, at least in the online space. The California rapper recently expressed that he actually trusts the Baddies star's parenting and that she's good with children. Of course this followed a series of arguments and fights over current parenting, the decision to have the baby, its paternity, and just overall big couple problems. However, he's not the only one who's brought up doubts about the baby's first few days, and a recent picture added to those criticisms.

Chrisean Rock apparently took her newborn son to a football event, posing for a picture with a player and another child. As of writing this article, it's unclear exactly what it was, why she went, or who with, but it still raised eyebrows. For one, some believe that a baby shouldn't be out and about like that during the first few days of their life. On the other hand, many pointed out that she's done a thorough job of putting her son out on social media.

Chrisean Rock & Chrisean Jr. At A Football Event

Regardless, at least Chrisean Rock now has some new advice to take in as a new mother- but not from this. Cardi B, a fellow mother, recently told TMZ in New York City what she would recommend to the Baltimore native in this new and beautiful stage in her life. Specifically, Bardi made a connection between getting emotional during care for the child with the need to take time off for herself, however briefly it might be. With this, the Bronx MC believes, she'll be better able to reckon with postpartum depression.

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't be the end of Chrisean Jr.'s escapades online. Whatever happens, all we can hope for is that there's more balance than what we're able to see on the Internet. As for his parents, we'll see how long their amicable state lasts, which with fortune will be the rest of his life. With that in mind, for more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, stay logged into HNHH.

