Chrisean Rock Labels Her Son A “Legend” & Says She’d “Never Disrespect” Him

Chrisean Rock says that her son came out of the womb a "legend" and that she'll never neglect him. In a series of posts on Twitter from Monday morning, she reflected on dealing with absent parents herself.

"Chrisean Jr came out the womb a legend respect it or get tf lost respectfully," Rock began, before saying that she "woke up amen!" In more posts, she added: "The only thing my child deserves is love n respect and guidance. His mommy will never disrespect, neglect him. I know what it felt like having a absent dad or mom," as well as "It’s one thing wen ppl is loud or wrong but wen u choose to be both is something else smh I pray for my enemies fr fr cuz I’m gon keep going up."

Chrisean Rock At The Impact Awards

Rock has previously accused her ex-partner, Blueface, of being disrespectful to their son. Last week, the rapper criticized his son's name and labeled the choice a "last minute" decision from Rock. "I actually feel bad for my son at this point he's a junior to his mom," Blueface wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He don't gotta be named after me but atleast put some thought into it. That was some quick last minute….what do you want to name him uhm just write down chrisesn Malone smh." Check out Rock's latest posts about her son below.

Chrisean Rock Says Her Son Was Born A "Legend"

Over the weekend, Rock brought her son to church services at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in her hometown of Baltimore. There, Pastor Michael Freeman blessed the newborn while Rock revealed his middle name to be Jesus. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

