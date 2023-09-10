Chrisean Rock Blesses Her Son At Church, Blueface Confirms He Trusts His Co-Parent

Blueface and Chrisean Rock spent the better part of the 23-year-old's pregnancy at odds with one another, but still, their son arrived healthily earlier this month. As the father of three expected, his co-parent has already been back outside living life as normal, just days after giving birth. While he slammed her for posing for fan photos with her hospital bracelet still intact this weekend, on Sunday (September 10) afternoon, Blue reacted positively to seeing his baby boy, Chrisean Jr., being blessed at church with his mom.

In the video below, the Baddies cast member and her loved ones surround the infant while speaking powerful words over his life. The pastor notably blessed Blue, who wasn't present, as well, wishing nothing but the best for Chrisean Jr.'s future. Upon seeing footage of the special moment, the MILF Music founder tweeted, "That’s more like it, don’t leave his side. That’s a Blueface baby, hallelujah 🙏."

Chrisean Rock Strives to Protect Her Son

Minutes after that, the California native retweeted an adorable photo of his little one from the ceremony. Chrisean Jr.'s face is hardly visible as he peers out from his teddy bear outfit, big brown eyes full of curiosity regarding the world around him. Some have already said that the baby resembles his mom, but time will tell which parent he truly favours more.

Later in the afternoon, Blue got some things off his chest in a lengthy tweet. "I trust Chrisean with my son," he confirmed. "That’s it, nobody else. She's actually very nurturing [and] caring, good with kids no doubt. [She's] just a lil impatient [and] the baby NEEDS patience. Can’t just get up [and] go, 'No more I’m being patient as hell.' You don’t think I wanna get up [and] go rn? Timing not right," the 26-year-old explained.

Blueface Explains His Feelings

"My biggest pet peeve [with] kids is somebody else changing my baby diapers," Blueface further explained during this afternoon's posting spree. Keep scrolling to read the latest from the new father's feed, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

