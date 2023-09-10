Blueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper’s Home Nine Times Since May

Since Chrisean Rock gave birth to her namesake earlier this month, her baby daddy, Blueface, has been carefully watching her every move online. More specifically, he's seeking out any opportunity to criticize the 23-year-old. The father of three obviously found plenty to complain about. Still, as many have been trying to point out, he's not so innocent either. Blue has made bold claims about Chrisean Jr. being inappropriately touched by other family members while in his mother's care. He even said that he plans to drug test the infant to secure custody for him and Jaidyn Alexis.

This tormenting clearly got Rock in her feelings. However, karma is on her side, as the "Thotiana" artist is under a Child Protective Services investigation, according to TMZ. On Sunday (September 10), the outlet reported that sheriff's deputies have made trips to Blueface's Los Angeles home a total of nine times since May. The most noteworthy call they received was actually regarding the viral video of him and Alexis filming something in their home with strippers, which they had their young sons also in the house for.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Speaks Out After Rapper Offers To Show 6-Year-Old Son Stripper “Booty Cheeks”

Blueface's Past Antics Are Coming Back to Haunt Him

DCFS is reportedly at a standstill right now, as no one answered the door or phone upon their arrival. Other complaints linked to Blue's residence include loud noise, music, and excessively barking dogs. As for the reality star's San Fernando Valley party house, neighbours have previously been bothered by rowdy parties and fights. There's no word of his children ever showing up there.

Their parenting skills are often called into question. Nevertheless, no one can doubt Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface's drive to profit off of their haters. On Saturday (September 9) the controversial couple shared their new single, "Post Opp," which already has the internet doing plenty of talking. Check out the NSFW music video at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Flaunts Her “Post Opp” Body In New Single & Video With Blueface

[Via]