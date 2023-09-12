Jaidyn Alexis’ Music Career Is The “Fastest Growing” Blueface Has “Ever Seen”

If there's one thing that Blueface has proven to the world throughout his come-up, it's that he's certainly not perfect. Still, the 26-year-old remains dedicated to securing the bag by whatever means necessary, even if it means sharing the ups and downs of his life with the world and often facing ridicule for it. Much of his toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock has been documented on Cr*zy In Love. Blue and his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis don't have a reality series (yet), but they have been sharing more of their controversial union with fans on social media in recent months.

As Rock continues to focus on other priorities, the California-born entertainer is pouring his energy into making Alexis a superstar. They turned comments from trolls into her first single, "Stewie," which was followed only weeks later by "Workout." For her third release, the mother of two returned on Saturday (September 9), dropping off "Post Opp" and its accompanying visual exclusively on YouTube.

Blueface Goes Hard for Jaidyn Alexis and Her Music

Of course, not everyone is in favour of Alexis spending so much time in the studio. Regardless, her baby daddy is in full support of her making money moves, as he confirmed via Twitter on Monday. "Jaidyn has the fastest-growing music career I've [ever] seen," Blue declared. "Three months [and] three songs later, sheesh 🏆." In the replies, someone was quick to ask the MILF Music founder why his artist isn't charting if she's so successful. "YouTube video is currently Top 30 for music charts," he clapped back. "Do yo homework on Jaidyn doing numbers."

As for Blueface's other baby mama, Chrisean Rock has been keeping busy just days after giving birth to her namesake. The "Thotiana" rapper wasn't pleased to see her taking a two-hour trip to Virginia this past weekend, where his third-born child attended his first-ever football game. Thankfully, Rock managed to get back in her co-parents' good graces by bringing Chrisean Jr. to church to have him formally blessed. See that heartwarming moment at the link below, and check back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

