Chrisean Rock Shares First Photo Of Son Chrisean Malone Jr.: “Heaven Sent You”

Ever since Chrisean Rock confirmed her pregnancy with fans, they’ve been hoping and praying that motherhood will be the thing to turn her life around. Over the past few years, we’ve watched her go back and forth between enjoying life as a single woman and forgiving Blueface for his toxic tendencies, despite people pleading with the 23-year-old to choose herself and move on. Throughout her pregnancy, there were several moments where she felt ready to cut ties with her baby daddy. Ultimately, the pair always wound up being pulled back together.

This past weekend, Rock finally gave birth to her baby boy, and Blueface was on the other side of the country with his first BM, Jaidyn Alexis. The Baddies cast member has made it clear that she requested the 26-year-old not be there while she was giving birth, though she did stream the big moment for the world to see on Instagram. Today (September 5), Chrisean’s Instagram lit up with the first photo of her namesake, who even looks similar to his mother from what we’ve seen of his adorable face so far.

Chrisean Rock is Excited to Share Her Son with the World

“One day old,” the Baltimore native wrote in the caption of her post. “Heaven sent you. Healthy and so handsome. Beyond grateful 🥲🥺💫. My baby boy is so blessed, thank you, Jesus,” Rock continued before tagging the new Instagram account she’s created specifically for her son. Fans are already pointing out the similarities between Chrisean Jr. and his mother in the comments, and many have praised the reality starlet for naming her child after her, despite Blue criticizing her.

In other news, Karlissa Saffold, Blueface’s mother, continues to cause a headache for him and Chrisean Rock. Among her most recent troubling comments are claims that the “Thotiana” rapper and his new co-parent are actually cousins. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

