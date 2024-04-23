Chrisean Rock Kids: Does The Viral Star Have Any Children?

Chrisean Rock is best known for her relationship with Blueface, which ultimately began following her appearance on Blue Girls Club, a reality show that debuted on the rapper's OnlyFans page during the pandemic. It led to her prominent role on Baddies for three seasons, as well as its spin-off show, Crazy In Love with Blueface. Their tumultuous relationship left fans concerned for her well-being due to their unhinged public behavior. Amid the toxicity of her and Blue's relationship, Chrisean got pregnant and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Chrisean Rock welcomed her one and only child with Blueface on September 3, 2023. The birth streamed on Instagram Live to over 300,000 viewers, though the "Thotiana" rapper was not present. Chrisean later stated that she chose to have her baby in her hometown of Baltimore. It was later revealed that Blueface didn't even sign the birth certificate. Nonetheless, Chrisean expressed gratitude for the birth of her son.

Meet Chrisean Jr.

Shortly after her son's birth, Chrisean Rock shared an image of him on social media. “One day old … Heaven sent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful,” the Zeus star, 23, shared alongside a sweet snap of her son on Tuesday, September 5. “My baby boy so blessed. Thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr.”

Though she and Blueface were not together at the time of Chrisean Jr.'s birth, the two reconciled after Blueface was locked up for violating his probation in January. His release date is reportedly July 2, 2024. Chrisean Rock opted to pass her own name to her firstborn likely because of Blue's absence and inconsistency. “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy,” the Blue Girls Club alum announced.

Blueface: Disappointed Or Not?

In Dec. 2023, Blueface claimed to have taken a DNA test that allegedly proved he is not the father of Chrisean Jr. The domestic drama continued to fuel when Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface's first child, linked up and together trashed Blue's home live on Instagram. This came after Blueface accused Chrisean of leaving their son with a friend while she visited another man.

Grandpa Feels A Connection

In January 2024, Blueface's dad (Jonathan Porter Sr.) shared a heartwarming video after meeting his grandson. Chrisean Rock went live on social media to share her happiness about her son meeting his grandpa for the first time. However, she also conveyed her confusion over Blue’s denial of fatherhood.

“Junior saw his grandad for the first time the other day,” she shared. Despite the positive occasion, she expressed concern about Blueface. “[My son] is being mistreated by his own father, I wonder what God got in store for a [guy] like that.” Chrisean has denied the accusations that she cheated with other men and said she had only been with Blueface before her pregnancy.

Since Blueface's incarceration, not much has been mentioned about the paternity of Chrisean Jr. She and the baby did accompany Blue to jail when he turned himself in on Jan. 12. Weeks later, she shared selfie images that showed her standing behind a moving truck. She captioned the photo, "Moving back with my baby daddddy," along with several smiling face emojis. In follow-up photos, men are seen removing her items from the truck.

A Happy Family Again?

The weird change in location came just three months after Chrisean Rock purchased a $2.6 million home in Los Angeles. Within days, Chrisean got her latest infamous face tattoo of Blueface, as confirmed by TMZ as the real deal. In early March, the young mom posted on Instagram, "We waiting for Daddy." Hopefully being back under the roof with Blueface will be a healthy vibe this time around for Chrisean and Chrisean Jr.

