Angelique Garr
Angelique "The Journalista" is a Dallas native. She has been an entertainment writer for over 15 years, writing for The Source, Rhyme & Reason, Yo! Raps Magazine and more. She has also interviewed numerous celebrities including Russell Simmons, RZA, Joe Budden and many more.
Relationships What will the future hold for these two? By Angelique Garr Apr 23, 2024 432 Views Music Let's meet the jewels of Offset's blended family. By Angelique Garr Apr 19, 2024 396 Views Music One of the greatest business moves artists and rappers can make is owning their masters. Here's a list of rappers who have been shrewd enough to gain ownership of their masters. By Angelique Garr Feb 12, 2024 14.9K Views Pop Culture Many of our beloved celebrities have had their likenesses replicated, but these are the best we've seen. Which wax figure is the best to you? By Angelique Garr Jan 31, 2024 735 Views Pop Culture 7 of the most expensive celebrity divorce showdowns By Angelique Garr Jan 22, 2024 1055 Views TV Many interactions with her co-stars have caused chaos in her personaln life. Here's Erica Mena's sevenb biggest beefs. By Angelique Garr Jan 11, 2024 4.6K Views Music "Poison" peaked at No.1 on the Hot Black Singles chart for two weeks. By Angelique Garr Dec 11, 2023 2.1K Views Pop Culture Rihanna has signed on some of Hip Hop's sexiest rappers to influence the classy yet risque brand. By Angelique Garr Nov 27, 2023 629 Views Relationships Chris Brown has been romantically linked to a number of beautiful women over the years. By Angelique Garr Nov 20, 2023 8.3K Views