How Many Kids Does Shannon Sharpe Have?

Former NFL superstar and renowned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe is mostly known for his achievements on the football field. Following his retirement, Sharpe appeared as an analyst for CBS Sports and also co-hosted Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless for seven years. He then ventured into digital media with a series of podcasts that have exploded in popularity. When his podcast Club Shay Shay debuted in Sept 2020, his fan base grew immensely to attract many who may not have been familiar with his legendary football stats. His success in various fields has translated to an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Many are now wondering about his family life and whether he has any children of his own. Shannon Sharpe has three kids: Kayla, Kaley, and Kiari. It seems as though Sharpe had three women pregnant simultaneously…all in 1992. Let’s take a closer look at Sharpe’s personal life and his relationship with his children. Despite never being married, Sharpe’s dedication to his children is evident. They are quite accomplished and always praise their dad.

Kayla Sharpe, 32

Kayla Sharpe was born on Oct. 16, 1992. She pursued pre-law at Georgia Southern University and is a business partner in human resources for Phoebe Putney Health System. Of the three kids, Shannon Sharpe seems to have the closest relationship with Kayla. After leaving Undisputed, the two spent some quality time together, posting selfies. The eldest daughter bears a distinct resemblance to her father. The name and whereabouts of her mother are unknown.

Kiari Sharpe, 32

Kiari Sharpe was born in 1992, only two years after Shannon started his professional NFL career. He reportedly studied biology and business management at Georgia Southern University. Further, he currently works as a financial analyst. His mother, Erika Evans, once reportedly filed a lawsuit against the former Broncos player, alleging he kicked her out of his home. Evans filed charges two weeks later, and Sharpe turned himself in, posting a $1,000 bond. However, the case was eventually dismissed.

Kaley Sharpe, 32

According to the Denver Post via Distractify, Kaley, Shannon Sharpe’s youngest child, attended Florida State University with aspirations of becoming a medical examiner. The name and whereabouts of her mother are unknown as well. Despite his demanding career, it looks like Sharpe has always made an effort to spend quality time with his family and be present in their lives. He often expresses his love and pride for his children on social media, showcasing the strong familial bonds he learned from his late grandmother. In a social media post, Sharpe once mentioned how he aimed to become successful in life due to a life-changing incident with his grandmother. He captioned the post, saying, “When my Grandmother couldn’t accept my collect-call, I was devastated. At that moment, I tapped into a whole new level of determination to build a financially responsible future for myself and my family.”

[Via] [Via][via]