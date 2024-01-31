7 Best Celebrity Wax Figures Ever: Nipsey Hussle, Missy Elliott, & More

When you're a star, one of the highest honors you can receive is a wax figure. In most cases, Madame Tussaud is responsible for the many meticulous sculptures, which can take up to 20 different artists to complete. The wax museum has locations all over the world, which all create their own wax renditions of different stars.

Other than Madam Tussaud, there is only one other artist that has earned quite a buzz by creating very realistic wax figures. Just recently on Jan 29, artist Mr. Officials, (@mr.officials.llc) posted his tribute re-creation of the late Takeoff. With over 66,000 likes, even celebrities are commenting on how the sculpture is one of the most realistic they've seen. Here's a list of celebs with the best wax figures we've seen over the years.

In Sept 2022, Madame Tussaud's Hollywood unveiled its uncanny, yet faultless wax sculpture of rapper Lil Nas X. The wax figure dons a replication of the gold Versace armor suit Nas wore at the 2021 Met Gala, including a Versace earring, choker and nail art. But the most intricate detail about the "Old Town Road" singer's life-size sculpture is a replica of his diamond grill, making it the first wax figure in Madame Tussaud's history to wear one.

Drake

One night in Sept 2021, Drake surprised his London fans with a legendary performance at the Wireless Festival. In tribute to that night, Madame Tussaud's London created the Canadian rapper's outfit from that special show. The OVO Sound CEO wore a camouflage shirt and matching pants, a bright green puffer jacket, and white Nike Air Force 1s. His tattoos and ear piercings are included on the wax figure. Further, his signature facial hair and the heart-shaved into his hairline represent his Certified Lover Boy era. According to Madame Tussaud, his likeness also sports replica pieces of Cartier and Van Cleef jewelry.

Nipsey Hussle

In 2022, Mr. Officials (@mr.officials.llc) created the wax figure of the late rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle. Taking nine months to create, an Instagram video shows the process. "The most tedious part, however, is making the hair," Mr. Officials said. The wax figure also has exact replicas of Nipsey's tattoos and his signature jewelry. This is reportedly the only Nipsey Hussle wax figure and is not a part of Madam Tussaud's. However, it did debut in the SouthPark Mall in Cleveland, OH.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish met her wax figure in Sept 2021 at Madam Tussaud's Las Vegas. The figure wears the infamous Alexander McQueen dress that Haddish wore on multiple occasions. This included her Saturday Night Live performance, the 90th Academy Awards Show, also the red carpet premiere for her movie Girls Trip. The outfit holds special meaning for Haddish; a symbol of her breaking the rule of wearing a dress multiple times.

Jack Harlow was immortalized in July 2023 by Madame Tussaud's Las Vegas. And the "What's Poppin" singer could not believe the similarities of his wax figure. It wears a custom-designed suit from his music video for "Churchill Downs" (feat. Drake.) Additionally, his wax figure’s hands are draped in a crystallized necklace with a Kentucky state-shaped pendant. It took the 20 artists six months to create the figure.

Missy Elliott's wax figure is a recreation of her legendary appearance at the 2019 VMAs, where she was awarded the Video Vanguard Award. Twenty artists went over approximately 200 measurements and photographs of Elliott to capture her exact features. Having creative control over her figure’s fashion and accessories, the result makes it hard to tell the two apart. The figure dons one of her signature tracksuits with an intricate hand embellishment. It also includes a pair of her own Versace sneakers—which she donated. Her elaborate braid design was done "strand by strand." The doppelgänger is a part of Madam Tussaud's Las Vegas collection and debuted on Nov 4, 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Of all the "Kardashian Klan," it's Kourtney and momager Kris Jenner who have the most amazingly real-looking wax figures. In May 2019, fans visiting Madame Tussaud's in New York City were able to see the figures together. The likeness was even more uncanny because Kris wore the exact ensemble to her unveiling. Making it impossible to tell the difference in pics posted on her official X (Twitter) page.