Takeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: Watch

This is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
A Conversation with Migos

Artist mr.officials.llc recently uploaded a video on how they crafted the first-ever Takeoff wax figure and the emotive context behind it. For those unaware, Takeoff is a former member of the Migos, one of the most influential and impactful Southern rap groups of all time, alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset. Tragically, he passed away in November of 2022 following a shootout which caught him in the crossfire. This tragedy, in addition to the Georgia native's musical legacy, makes him a much-missed and much-beloved figure in the culture for generations to come. Through the clip's narration, his wax figure's creator spoke on what the process means to him.

"I haven’t posted in a while and here’s why," they began their narration of the Takeoff video. "I’m grieving and I’m mourning and I didn’t even know it. Some of you may or may not notice that I’m closing my business after three years. I’m losing my car, it’s on its last wheel. I’m driving a 14-year-old car and I soon won’t have that. I’ll be homeless if all goes well. Now before you begin to feel sorry for me, I’m okay. My gift will make room for me because it always has, and even with all my losses I still believe that this is my year.

Read More: Offset’s Tweet Grieving Takeoff Causes Cardi B Fans To Lash Out Even Harder

Takeoff Wax Figure

"I’ve heard God say over and over, 'Finish what you started,'" they said of the Takeoff piece. "So I thought well maybe I could finish some sculptures. I could finish working on some projects that I started on, but it’s way too expensive and like I said, I need a new car. He kept saying to me, 'This is not about you. Your gift is to inspire. Finish what you started.' So, as I continue to finish working on projects, I begin to grieve and mourn the individuals that I was working on. Crying while creating, this young man I’ve been working on is deceased, and yet I still feel a sense to pray for him.

"Praying for his soul, praying for his family, friends and band members," they concluded. "That’s when it hit me. This will be the year that I take off. God was using me in the life and legacy of the late rapper Takeoff to let me know that he has not forgotten about me. And what’s funny is this isn’t even my prayer. My prayer is not to have a new house or a new car or a new business. My prayer is for this to be your year of Takeoff. Your job will go to another level. Your marriage will go to another level. Even your finances and health will increase. I believe that this will be the year to Takeoff."

Read More: Takeoff Shirt Catches Quavo’s Eye In Japan, Fan Immediately Removes & Gives It To Rapper

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.