Takeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: Watch

Artist mr.officials.llc recently uploaded a video on how they crafted the first-ever Takeoff wax figure and the emotive context behind it. For those unaware, Takeoff is a former member of the Migos, one of the most influential and impactful Southern rap groups of all time, alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset. Tragically, he passed away in November of 2022 following a shootout which caught him in the crossfire. This tragedy, in addition to the Georgia native's musical legacy, makes him a much-missed and much-beloved figure in the culture for generations to come. Through the clip's narration, his wax figure's creator spoke on what the process means to him.

"I haven’t posted in a while and here’s why," they began their narration of the Takeoff video. "I’m grieving and I’m mourning and I didn’t even know it. Some of you may or may not notice that I’m closing my business after three years. I’m losing my car, it’s on its last wheel. I’m driving a 14-year-old car and I soon won’t have that. I’ll be homeless if all goes well. Now before you begin to feel sorry for me, I’m okay. My gift will make room for me because it always has, and even with all my losses I still believe that this is my year.

Takeoff Wax Figure

"I’ve heard God say over and over, 'Finish what you started,'" they said of the Takeoff piece. "So I thought well maybe I could finish some sculptures. I could finish working on some projects that I started on, but it’s way too expensive and like I said, I need a new car. He kept saying to me, 'This is not about you. Your gift is to inspire. Finish what you started.' So, as I continue to finish working on projects, I begin to grieve and mourn the individuals that I was working on. Crying while creating, this young man I’ve been working on is deceased, and yet I still feel a sense to pray for him.

"Praying for his soul, praying for his family, friends and band members," they concluded. "That’s when it hit me. This will be the year that I take off. God was using me in the life and legacy of the late rapper Takeoff to let me know that he has not forgotten about me. And what’s funny is this isn’t even my prayer. My prayer is not to have a new house or a new car or a new business. My prayer is for this to be your year of Takeoff. Your job will go to another level. Your marriage will go to another level. Even your finances and health will increase. I believe that this will be the year to Takeoff."

