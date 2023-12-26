Takeoff’s Dad Joins In $1 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Takeoff’s Dad, Kenneth Ball, is reportedly joining in the $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, which the rapper's mother, Titania Davenport, filed back in June 2023. He's joining as “Intervenor," which simply describes a third party who attaches themselves to an existing legal case. Ball is also seeking $1 million from the venue. Together, the two name 18 instances where the venue failed to provide adequate security measures to protect its patrons.

“[Kenneth Ball], the natural parent of [Takeoff], has suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future. Indeed, [Ball] has suffered past and future pecuniary loss, including funeral and burial expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, loss of counsel, loss of services, loss of care, loss of maintenance and loss of support,” Ball’s lawyer Brant J. Stogner explained in a statement caught by AllHipHop.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In response to the lawsuit, the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling have denied any responsibility in the killing of Takeoff. Their legal representative, Stephanie M. Krueger, says the focus should be on the two who allegedly pulled the trigger, Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua. “Ample evidence exists supporting a claim that Patrick Xavier Clark’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs now seek recover,” Krueger said in a statement. Clark faces between 5 years to life in prison for the shooting.

Despite joining her case, Ball is reportedly involved in a dispute with Titania Davenport over their son's $26 million estate. The rapper died without a will and Georgia law states that the closest relatives have exclusive rights over both his money and assets. This would include his music catalog. Be on the lookout for further updates on Takeoff's death and his father's newest legal battle on HotNewHipHop.

