It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent figures has spoken out. Young Thug, from behind bars, issued a brief statement on Twitter in remembrance of Takeoff. “RIP @1YoungTakeoff. Real & Solid,” he wrote.

Quavo and Takeoff of The Group Migos, Kid Ink, Young Thug, Kid Red attends the Chris Brown : One Hell Of A Nite Tour at Aaron’s Amphitheatre on September 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Migos and Young Thug shared a strong bond over the years that resulted in several incredible collaborations. Back in 2015, the ATL trio and the Slime Season rapper began to tease the release of a joint project titled, MigoThuggin. Unfortunately, even after sharing cover art and building heavy anticipation, the project never ended up dropping. Offset later claimed that 300 Ent. CEO Lyor Cohen blocked the project from dropping.

Takeoff’s death rippled through the world last week. The Falcons previously paid homage to Takeoff during their game against the L.A. Chargers while many members of the hip-hop community similar paid tribute. In fact, Drake pushed back the date of his concert at the Apollo Theatre this weekend out of respect for Takeoff.

Takeoff’s funeral will take place at the State’s Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 11th at 1 p.m. with an open invitation to the public.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Police are still investigating Takeoff’s murder, though they haven’t identified a suspect in the case. However, law enforcement revealed that they’re focusing on piecing together the argument that led to his death.

Young Thug’s latest tweet comes as he awaits trial for the 56-count indictment against himself and 27 others. Law enforcement arrested and charged the rapper earlier this year for his alleged involvement in gang activity along with YSL. Over the summer, prosecutors hit Thug with additional charges including firearm felony charges.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Takeoff’s murder case. Check out Young Thug’s tweet below.