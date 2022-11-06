The Atlanta Falcons honored Takeoff prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The late Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday.

The organization shared photos of Takeoff on the jumbotron at Mercedes Benz Stadium while playing the Migos track, “T-Shirt.” The song was featured on the group’s 2017 album, Culture.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Takeoff is not believed to have been the intended target in the shooting that took his life, with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner saying that it was likely a stray bullet.

“I would not expect him to be involved but I do want to wait on the investigation but we have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time, just as people describe him as very peaceful, loving, a great entertainer,” Finner said at a news conference.

Two others were injured during the shooting. Quavo was present at the time but was left unharmed.

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. He helped form the Migos with his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset, back in 2008. The group released several singles and mixtapes in the early 2010s, before breaking into the mainstream with “Versace,” in 2013. They partnered with Quality Control to release their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, two years later. They were nominated for the Grammy award for Best Rap Album for their aforementioned effort, Culture.

Check out the Atlanta Falcons’ tribute for Takeoff from Sunday’s game below.

