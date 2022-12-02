Houston police arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection to Takeoff’s murder.

The police confirmed the arrest of Patrick Xavier Clark, who they charged with murder. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said they arrested Clark on the East Side of Houston on Thursday night. Police formally charged Clark with murder.

“We lost a good man,” Finner said before thanking Takeoff’s family for their patience throughout the investigation.

Mayor Sylvester Turner & Chief @TroyFinner provides an update in the fatal shooting of Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff). https://t.co/0YAEbw91tR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

“We’re glad that a suspect has been arrested and charged with Takeoff’s death,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I think we’re bringing some comfort to the family, though it does not bring Takeoff back. This is a significant step towards seeking justice and I hope it also brings additional comfort to all of those that loved Takeoff.”

Turner added that many people inquired about the status of the investigation in recent weeks. At the same time, the chief of police regularly updated him on the information that came in.

At this time, there isn’t a lot of information surrounding Clark, but according to a post from DJ Akademiks, Clark is a known DJ in the Houston area who goes by DJ Pat.

The charges against Clark come a week after police arrested 22-year-old Cameron Joshua for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. Both the attorney for Joshua, Christopher Downey, and the prosecutor confirmed that he was not the person who murdered Takeoff at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1st.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Takeoff of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case,” Downey said. “If they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it.”

Police also confirmed Takeoff had no involvement in the argument, which stemmed from a dice game. They added that he didn’t have any weapons with him, either.

Nearly 30 people were at the scene of the crime when Takeoff died, Finner said. However, none of them provided information that led to the arrest. Even though they apprehended a suspect, police encourage anyone with information to step forward.

Takeoff’s funeral took place in November at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta where Offset, Quavo, and Drake shared words in honor of the Migos rapper.

