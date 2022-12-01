The attorney for Lil Cam, real name Cameron Joshua, shot down rumors that his client was responsible for the death of Takeoff.

Police arrested Lil Cam on Nov. 22nd on charges of unlawful carry of a weapon. On Wednesday, Cam appeared in court for two counts of felon with a weapon charge as both defense attorneys and prosecutors discussed the possibilities of getting him out on bond. However, both his lawyer, Christopher Downey, and the prosecutors stated that Cam is not charged with killing Takeoff.

Prosecutor Matt Gilliam explained that they charged Joshua appropriately. “We’re continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff,” he said.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Takeoff of Migos performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The internet ran with the narrative that Lil Cam fired the gun that killed Takeoff. However, Downey reiterarated what Gilliam said, denying that his client murdered the Migos rapper. “Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff,” Downey said. “He wants to get out. He wants to clear his name.”

Downey explained that his client was on bond previously for an unrelated case surrounding a fake ID. Cam’s hearing on Wednesday surrounded whether he would receive bond. Downey explained that his client was on bond in an unrelated case.

“I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case, and if they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it,” Downey said.

Downey didn’t disclose whether Cam and Takeoff had a relationship prior to the shooting, though he acknowledged that there was a dice game. However, he’s unaware of whether his client had any involvement. He explained that there isn’t anything suggesting Cam was the gunman.

Takeoff’s death was widely reportedly shortly after a shooting on November 1st at a bowling alley in Houston, TX. Police said that an argument broke out while people were playing dice and eventually escalated.

Police are still investigating into the death of Takeoff’s murder. They’ve yet to apprehend a suspect.