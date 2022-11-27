Less than a week after Houston Police chief Troy Finner made it known that he’s determined to serve “some justice” in Takeoff’s tragic murder case, an arrest has been made in connection to the situation that unfolded in Texas on November 1st.

According to reports, 22-year-old Lil Cam has been finally taken into police custody. He reportedly had a weapon on the night of the killing. It’s important to note that, at this time, no one is accusing him of pulling the trigger that left the Migos artist dead.

Various outlets broke the news on Saturday (November 26). In the comment section on @theneighborhoodtalk’s page, one Instagram user offered some speculation as to what police might be doing at this stage in the investigation.

“For the [people] that don’t understand what’s going on,” they began. “They know he killed Take but they don’t have enough to arrest him for murder. Because he had a gun and he is a felon, that’s enough to arrest him and hold him while they test the gun to see if it was used in the murder.”

Others pointed out that Lil Cam’s name was previously floating around in connection to the case earlier this month. However, at the same time, reports began surfacing that Takeoff’s killer also met his end in an act of revenge.

Cam seems to have a serious criminal record following him. The 22-year-old’s resume of charges includes burglary, drug possession, and robbery in recent years.

The felon is a part of J. Prince Jr.’s Mob Ties Records – allegedly working for them as a bodyguard. Across the internet, many are speculating that the young man’s higher-ups gave him orders to commit such crimes. “This boy got orders to do whatever he did,” one person speculated on the Lipstick Alley forum.

“There’s no way that Prince Jr. was letting a straight hoodlum, that didn’t work for him, into a private party of his. They have to all go down.”

Update: Lil Cam #yellowhoodie has been arrested for gun possession. It is NOT confirmed that it has anything to do with Takeoff death. But this is still good news.

He is being held with no Bond https://t.co/h2D8YrYy1R — Snickerz 💋 (@Jess_Gossip_) November 26, 2022

At this time, Lil Cam remains behind bars with no bond. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates. RIP Takeoff.

